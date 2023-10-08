What to do with yesterday's pasta without throwing it away: a simple recipe

From time to time, we've all faced the situation when we have leftover pasta and want to use it somehow to avoid throwing it away. It turns out that there is a great way to turn leftover pasta into a delicious dish.

The recipe was shared by Rivne Pasta Factory on its Facebook page on October 4. This culinary life hack will help you use yesterday's pasta, turning it into an appetizing dish. Here's how to do it:

Ingredients:

Butter

Tomato paste

Processed cheese (cut into cubes)

Spices according to your taste

Yesterday's pasta

Preparation:

Heat a frying pan and add butter. Add the tomato paste to the heated butter. Then add the diced processed cheese. Once the cheese is melted and mixed with the tomato paste and butter, season the resulting sauce with your favorite spices to your liking. Add yesterday's pasta to this delicious sauce and fry it for a few minutes until it is al dente and has a nice flavor.

