In summer, when fresh vegetables dominate our diet, cucumbers are especially popular. We consume them with great pleasure in hot weather, and this is not surprising, since they are 95% water and are good at quenching thirst. In addition, cucumbers are rich in vitamins, micro- and macroelements. But the most delicious cucumbers are crispy cucumbers, which, unfortunately, are not typical for all fruits.

Today we will reveal a secret that chefs in restaurants use to make purchased cucumbers extra crispy and delicious.

To improve the flavor of these fruits, simply rub them with salt before eating. This simple and inexpensive kitchen trick will make cucumbers extra crispy.

Rubbing cucumbers with salt before eating them or adding them to salads provides additional benefits:

We remove excess moisture from the fruit. Salt effectively extracts excess liquid from cucumbers. This not only increases the crunch of the cucumber, but also improves its structure. The cucumber becomes less watery and more dense; Preserving the freshness of vegetables. Salt preserves food perfectly. Cucumbers processed in this way retain their attractive appearance for a long time, do not wrinkle and do not lose their taste. They remain as fresh as if they had just been picked from the garden; We slow down the processes of decomposition and spoilage that lead to rapid deterioration of vegetables. Even if you plan to store cucumbers in the refrigerator, you should still rub them with salt to extend their "life"; Improve the taste of cucumbers. Cucumbers contain a substance called cucurbitacin, which can lead to bitterness in the fruit. Salt helps to solve this problem. Before enjoying the cucumber, cut off the edge of the cucumber along with the stem and rub the cut with salt until it foams. This indicates the decomposition of cucurbitacin.

Cut the cucumber into hemispheres (lengthwise), sprinkle the slices with salt and rub the halves together. For deeper penetration of salt into the flesh of the cucumber, make several cuts.

Thus, a simple life hack using salt will significantly improve the taste of cucumbers and prolong their freshness for a long time.

