What to do with water for irrigation so that it does not bloom

Gardeners are well aware that to achieve a rich harvest, it is not only necessary to plant and feed the plants but also to water them properly throughout the season. Warm and settled water is considered ideal for irrigation. That is why many summer residents install large barrels on their plots.

However, the sun's rays, warming the water, can promote the growth of various microorganisms, causing the walls of the container to become covered with a green coating, Telegraph writes.

How to get rid of green scale in a water barrel

It is not recommended to use light-colored containers for storing water for irrigation. If your barrel is white, it is better to repaint it in a darker shade.

It is important to cover water tanks and barrels with a lid. This will limit access to air and direct sunlight. If the lid doesn't fit snugly, you can put polyethylene under it. To prevent the growth of green deposits, you can place aquatic plants that are often used for aquariums in the barrel. Cattail that is available at pet stores or bird markets will be a great option. Another way to control the growth of greenery is to add a few crystals of manganese acid to the water in the barrel. However, you should be very careful and observe proportions.

