Static electricity is an electric charge that accumulates on objects when they rub against each other. Your body also gets electrified when you get dressed, wipe, or just walk on the carpet.

When an object accumulates enough static electricity, it can release it in the form of sparks, which feels like an electric shock. This can be unpleasant and even painful.

Why things get electrified

Static electricity occurs when two materials with different electrostatic properties come into contact with each other. For example, synthetic materials such as polyester and nylon tend to accumulate more static electricity than natural materials such as cotton and wool.

How to remove static electricity from clothes

Add fabric softener to your washing machine. Fabric softener helps to soften the fabric and reduce friction.

Before putting on your clothes, run them through a metal hanger. This will help remove static electricity that has accumulated during storage.

Rub the clothes with a piece of metal. Metal is a good conductor, so it will help to remove static electricity from your clothes.

Use a humidifier. Dry air contributes to the accumulation of static electricity.

You can use metal pins or pieces of foil. The pins are attached to the side of the clothing where it most often touches the body. You can cut the foil into squares and put them in your pockets or attach them to the soles of your shoes and put socks on top.

