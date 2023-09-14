What to do if your smartphone glitches: how to speed up the system with one setting

The performance of our smartphones is important to many of us. But it seems that sometimes our favourite gadget starts to run slower than we would like. Fortunately, there are ways to improve the performance of your Android smartphone. One of these simple but effective life hacks is to speed up the animations on your device.

Animations are used in Android every time you open an application or switch from one screen to another, the Telegraph writes. This animation improves the usability of your smartphone, but at the same time, it can slow down your device, especially if it's an older model.

Here are a few steps to help you speed up your Android smartphone:

Open "Settings" on your Android smartphone. Go to the "About phone" section. Tap on the "Build Number" seven times. You will then have access to the developer mode. Go back to the main "Settings" menu and you will find a new option called "For developers". Open this section and look for the "Window Animation Scale", "Transition Animation Scale" and "Animation Duration" options. Change these settings to "0.5x" or even "Off" for maximum speed.

It's important to note that disabling animations may make using your smartphone less aesthetically pleasing, but you'll get a noticeable boost in device speed. It is also worth remembering that this function may have slightly different names or locations on different versions of Android, but the general principle remains the same.

