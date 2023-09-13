What to do if you've been burned by boiling water: doctors' advice

If you are burned, the most important thing is to immediately start cooling the burn with running water for 10-20 minutes. This will help lower the temperature of the tissue and stop prolonged exposure to heat. Do not apply ice, as it can worsen the skin damage. If the clothing is stuck to the skin, carefully remove it to avoid further sticking of the hot fabric to the skin. Do not tear the clothing if it is stuck to the skin.

This is reported by Ukr.media.

The doctors noted that oil creams, fat-based ointments or sour cream should not be applied to the burn, as these products can aggravate the situation by creating a barrier to heat transfer and natural cooling.

Read also: Low-calorie and gluten-free: Which porridge is better to eat for breakfast

If blisters appear after cooling, do not open them as this may increase the risk of infection. Place a clean gauze or tissue over the burn to prevent infection. In case of a large burn area or when it is located on the face, chest, neck, arms, legs, or armpit, call an ambulance immediately.

Video of the day

Therapists also advise that you can use over-the-counter painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen if necessary.

Remember that burns can be very painful and potentially dangerous. In the case of serious burns, it is always best to seek medical attention for evaluation and treatment.

As a reminder, we have already written when not to eat pomegranate seeds.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!