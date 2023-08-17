What to do if you didn't get enough sleep but want to look good: 4 tips from experts

Today we want to share with you useful tips from nutrition, beauty and style experts that will help you look fresh and rested, even if you don't get enough sleep.

Read also: The 5 main life hacks for fast weight loss

It is not for nothing that they say that sleep is a real elixir of beauty. Here are some tips that will help you look fresh and confident despite lack of sleep, Ukr.media writes.

Let's start in the morning

Switch on the light and open the curtains as soon as you wake up. Bright natural light will help the body to activate and cheer up. Drink a glass of water with lemon or vitamin C to boost your energy. A cool shower can help you wake up. It will make your skin feel fresher and more alive. Remember to get extra hydration, as lack of sleep can lead to a dull and lifeless appearance. Use moisturising serums and creams with vitamins to further nourish your skin. Face masks can also be a great option.

Breakfast time

Choose a breakfast that is high in fibre and water. Add berries, vegetables, or your favourite fruit to your regular meal. Remember that what you eat for breakfast determines your energy throughout the day. Keep your face make-up light and weightless. Heavy make-up can highlight signs of sleep deprivation. Use a moisturising base instead of foundation and concealer. Light shimmering eyeshadows and creamy glowing blush will help create a fresh look. Eye drops can be your secret. They will help to hide redness and make your eyes look brighter and more rested.

Remember that self-care and proper nutrition can significantly improve your appearance even after a lack of sleep. Use these tips and enjoy a fresh and energetic look every day.

Video of the day

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to train safely in the heat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!