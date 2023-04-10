What to do if the battery does not fit: a useful life hack

Ukrainians, facing the consequences of Russian aggression and missile attacks on critical infrastructure, are often left without electricity, water, heating, and communications. In such conditions, batteries become an important power source for lamps, flashlights, radios, computer mice, tonometers, and other equipment.

However, it is not always easy to find batteries of the right size. But fortunately, there is a simple life hack that can help solve this problem.

Read also: 6 most effective tips to extend the life of your smartphone battery

The idea is to insert a smaller battery using foil, provided they have the same output voltage. For example, most finger batteries have a voltage of 1.5 volts (this information can be found on the battery or packaging).

Video of the day

To do this, you need to take a piece of aluminum foil, roll it tightly and insert it between the battery and the contact of the device. You can do this from either side, but you should keep the orientation of the poles (+ and -) according to the instructions on the device.

In addition to foil, you can also use springs. They can be extracted from old devices that no longer work.

Previously, we wrote about how to correctly check the battery charge.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!