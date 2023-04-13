What to do if the car does not start: top 5 tips

If your car does not start, you should not immediately panic. First, you need to do a little checking. Automotive experts talked about the main possible reasons why a car may not start and provided advice on self-checking and solving the problem.

Check the fuel level in the tank. Lack of fuel can be one of the reasons why the car does not start. If the fuel level is low, you should add fuel and try to start the car again; Check the battery charge. A low charge level can be another reason why the car does not start. You can try charging the battery or use a spare battery if you have one; Check the correct insertion of the ignition key and the gear position. Incorrect key insertion or incorrect gear position (for example, if the car is in "neutral") can prevent the engine from starting; Check the fuel supply to the engine. You can try to start the car for a few seconds, and then smell the air for the presence of the smell of fuel, which may indicate that fuel is being supplied to the engine; Check the operation of the starter. A faulty starter can be one of the reasons why the car does not start and may require repair or replacement;

If the vehicle still does not start after performing these checks, it is recommended that you contact a qualified technician for diagnosis and repair. He will be able to determine the exact cause of the problem and solve it effectively.

