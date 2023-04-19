What to do to significantly save time on washing dishes: advice from professional chefs

Washing dishes can take up a lot of time that could be used for more enjoyable activities. However, by following simple tips, you can significantly reduce the time spent at the sink.

Read also: Surprise everyone: How to cook pickled eggs in just a day

The main advice is that the dishes should be washed immediately, especially if you work in a small kitchen with "two hands". Use time effectively. For example, start washing dishes that have already accumulated while waiting for the water to boil, or immediately after stirring food in a pan.

Avoid filling the sink with dirty dishes. If all the dishes are collected in the sink, it can smear the ones that do not need to be washed and also make the washing process difficult due to the small free space. It is better to leave part of the dirty dishes on the mat near the sink and wash them in parts.

Video of the day

From the mountain of dirty dishes collected in the sink, you can always find one that does not need special attention. These can be measuring spoons, glasses, or plates in which you mixed the dry ingredients. First, it is better to wash such dishes to free up the sink. Then you can wash a couple of plates, a pot, or a pan, and all the dishes will be washed without spending much time.

We also offer a recipe for a light soup that should be cooked to relieve the body after the holidays.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!