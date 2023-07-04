What to do to make green tomatoes ripen faster: a useful life hack

The authors of the Ukrainian Instagram blog "Family Garden", which is dedicated to gardening, talked about an interesting way that experienced gardeners accelerate the ripening of green tomatoes right on the bushes by hiding them in bags.

They explained that late blight, which is triggered by humidity and cold, can cause damage and death to a significant number of tomatoes. However, there is a trick that gardeners use to save their crops.

According to them, experienced gardeners simply put a regular packing bag over the tomato fruit cluster. After about three days, the fruit begins to change color to brown.

If there is one ripe tomato among the packaged fruits, the process of ripening green fruits is faster, due to the natural gasification effect of ethylene released by ripe tomatoes. However, it is also possible to simply place a single ripe tomato in the bag and leave it with the rest of the fruit for three or four days.

