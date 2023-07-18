Eggshells are naturally quite fragile, and often they can be cracked after being bought at the market or in a store. In such cases, boiling an egg becomes not so easy, as its contents can leak out during heat treatment.

But there is a way to boil an egg with a cracked shell to avoid inconvenience. You will need a food bag that will mechanically ensure that the contents of the bag are held securely in place during cooking.

Here are a few steps to cook an egg properly:

Start by carefully securing the cracked eggshell in the food bag by making a secure knot; Pour cold water into a saucepan and place the egg in the bag in the middle; Place the pot on the stove with moderate heat. The water should be heated gradually, so do not use high heat. Let the liquid heat up gently; Once the water reaches a moderate boil, cook the egg for 10 minutes. This time will provide it with sufficient heat treatment; After 10 minutes, remove the pan from the stove and transfer the egg to a container of cold water. The shell peeling process will go smoothly.

