What to do to make tomatoes turn red faster: a simple life hack

Gardeners always strive to achieve rapid ripening of tomatoes. One of the effective methods of speeding up this process is the use of nettle tincture.

To prepare this remedy, you will need nettle leaves and 10 liters of water. Pour the leaves with water and leave for 48 hours for the tincture to gain strength.

If you need to speed up the process, you can use lukewarm water, but not hot. Immerse the nettles in boiling water and wait for the liquid to cool.

The resulting tincture can be used to spray tomatoes, including leaves and fruits. This method will help stimulate the ripening process and make your tomatoes red faster.

The use of nettle tincture is popular among gardeners and can be an effective solution for those who want juicy and ripe tomatoes in the shortest possible time.

