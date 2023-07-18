What to do to prevent shoes from rubbing calluses: a simple life hack

Even the most comfortable shoes can cause your skin to chafe. But not everything depends on the quality of the shoe - your skin type and model features, such as height and insole, play a role.

Alena Babitskaya, beauty editor of ELLE.UA, decided to test this in practice by rubbing her feet with new shoes and discovered a useful life hack to help prevent this trouble. All you need is a good fat cream or body oil.

You can use a special foot cream or take your favourite thick body butter. Apply the cream generously to your feet (remember to distribute it evenly between your fingers, feet and heels) 5 minutes before leaving the house. After that, you can safely put on your shoes.

Tested: this secret works even with sneakers and any closed shoes. The principle is the same: apply the cream and then put on socks or tights before putting them on.

