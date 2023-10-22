What to do to prevent mould on the walls and how to get rid of it

Mold is a fungus that can appear on walls in any room where there is high humidity and poor ventilation. Mold not only spoils the appearance of the walls, but can also be harmful to human health.

To prevent mold from appearing on the walls, you need to follow a few rules. However, if it is already there, then it must be removed, and for this natural means will be suitable.

What to do so that there is no mold at home

1. Control the humidity level in the room. The optimal humidity level in living spaces is 40-60%. If the humidity is higher, you should install an air conditioner or hood in the room.

2 Ensure good ventilation. All rooms should have open shutters or windows to provide fresh air.

3. Eliminate sources of moisture. If the room has cracks in the walls or ceiling, they should be sealed. You should also dry the bathroom and kitchen regularly after use.

4. Use quality building materials. When renovating a house or apartment, it is necessary to use waterproofing materials that will shield the walls from moisture.

If mold has already appeared on the walls, it must be removed. To do this, you can use special means that are sold in construction stores, or prepare a remedy yourself from natural ingredients, in particular a solution of vinegar or hydrogen peroxide.

Here are some tips on how to get rid of mold on walls:

1. Remove visible mold cells. You can use a squeegee or a vacuum cleaner with a filter to do this.

2. Treat the affected surface with a solution of antiseptic, a special agent. This will help prevent the reappearance of mold.

3. Resort to natural remedies.

Vinegar is an acid that has fungicidal properties. To prepare a vinegar solution for mold removal, dilute 1 part vinegar in 3 parts water. Apply the solution to the affected surface using a sprayer or sponge. Leave the solution for 30 minutes, then wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Hydrogen peroxide is a strong oxidizing agent that also has fungicidal properties. To prepare a hydrogen peroxide solution for mold removal, dilute 1 part hydrogen peroxide in 10 parts water. Apply it, let it act for half an hour and then wipe it off.

Soda is a natural antiseptic that helps to fight mold. To prepare a baking soda solution for mold removal, you need to mix 1 part baking soda with 2 parts water. Apply the solution and leave the solution for 30 minutes, then wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Citricacid is a natural fungicide that helps with fighting mold. To prepare a solution of citric acid for removing mold, you need to dilute 1 tablespoon of citric acid in 200 ml of water. The remedy should act for 30 minutes.

Before using any natural mold remedy, you should test it on an inconspicuous area of the surface. This will help to make sure that the remedy will not damage the surface material.

