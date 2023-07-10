What to do to keep your car from getting too hot in the heat: 5 tips for drivers

Indeed, being in a car during record high temperatures can be unpleasant. Lack of fresh air and insufficient cooling can be uncomfortable and can even affect driving safety. To ensure comfort and safety while driving in the summer, there are some useful tips for cooling your car's interior.

Here are some ways to cool your car interior:

Use sunshades to help protect the vehicle interior from direct sunlight. Pay particular attention to the front and side windows, as they usually receive the most sunlight; Look for places in the shade. Try to park under large trees or canopies if possible. This will help avoid direct heating of the car under the sun; Leave the windows or sunroof half-open, if it is safe to do so, when leaving the car parked for a long time. This way, hot air will escape from the cabin, which will reduce the temperature inside the car; Before getting into the car, open the doors for a few minutes to let the hot air out of the cabin. Then turn on the ventilation by setting it to a higher position to speed up the cooling process; If the seats in your car are black, they may absorb more heat, which contributes to the temperature in the cabin. Try installing light-colored seat covers to help reduce heat absorption and keep the seats cool.

