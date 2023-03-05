What to do to keep leather shoes from squeaking: a budget tip

If your shoes squeak when you walk, linseed oil will help you. And you can also use it to keep leather shoes looking good and extend the life of a pair of heels, heeled boots and boots.

Work Gearz writes about it. This cheap product will not only give a nice shine to your shoes, but also protect them from moisture. Not only leather shoes can be protected in this way, but linseed oil works best with them.

Linseed oil consists of microspores containing glycolides - linseed oil processing products. These polymer materials protect shoes and prevent them from squeaking by reducing the friction of the seams. To stop the shoes from squeaking, it is enough to wet a cloth in a small amount of linseed oil and wipe a pair.

In addition, linseed oil, like any other, repels water, since it consists of water-insoluble fatty acids that prevent water from penetrating the material. In the process of oxidation and renewal, it protects the surface from destruction.

Therefore, you should not spend money on expensive water-repellent sprays, but simply grease your shoes with linseed oil. It will form a hydrophobic layer on the surface of the shoes, which protects the shoes from dirt, water, reagents, stains and other liquids.

