What to do so that bananas do not spoil longer: a life hack

Bananas are not only delicious but also healthy. However, bananas have one drawback - they spoil quickly.

UAportal has found a solution to keep the fruit from turning black longer. Therefore, to extend the shelf life of bananas, you can use one of the following tricks:

Store bananas in a glass of water

For this method, you need to separate the bananas from the bunch and put each banana in a glass of water so that the "leg" of the fruit is in the liquid.

With this method, the chemical ripening of the fruit is much slower. This is due to the containment of ethylene, which is released by the top of the banana and accelerates its ripening.

Wrap the stems with cling film

For this method, you need to wrap the stems of the bananas with cling film or tape. This method also slows down the ripening of bananas, as the stalk does not emit ethylene.

In addition to these tricks, there are several other tips to help keep bananas longer:

Store bananas in a dark and cool place.

Do not place bananas near other fruits that emit ethylene, such as apples or pears.

Do not wash bananas before storing them.

By following these tips, you can keep bananas fresh for several days.

As a reminder, scientists recommend not throwing away the veins from bananas, as they are surprisingly nutritious.

