Maundy Thursday 2023: beautiful greetings and pictures

Maundy Thursday is one of the days of Holy Week, which is of great importance for the Christian community. It falls on the fourth day before Easter, the mysterious holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Do not forget to congratulate your family and friends on this holiday.

However, Maundy Thursday is not only a religious holiday but also a traditional holiday that has its own characteristics and customs. It is celebrated in many countries of the world, especially in countries with a large Catholic and Orthodox communities. This day is considered one of the holiest days of the year when believers remember the last supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples when he instituted the rite of the Eucharist. It also symbolizes the day Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as a symbol of love and service.

Greetings in verse:

Cleanse the soul on this bright day,

Raise your eyes to the sky

Let the heart bloom with love,

He will spread his spiritual wings.

The Lord blesses everyone

Fortunately, joy is good.

On Maundy Thursday, let's get to know ourselves,

for the Tree of Life to bloom.

Glorious holiday - Maundy Thursday,

He: divine, radiant,

Good, Bright, Orthodox,

Before Easter, very important!

On this day you have to bathe,

To be cleansed from all sins,

Clean everything at once,

After all, such as the given order!

Spring water, clean,

Transparent, like silver,

I wash away everything dark, impure,

To warm the heart of the cross.

Let's pray on Maundy Thursday

And let's be blessed with Passover,

So that joy comes bright,

Like a blossoming cherry branch.

Greetings in prose:

On Maundy Thursday, congratulations on the holiday! I want to clean and update. Let all troubles, resentments, and disappointments be washed away. Let life be filled with good and bright moments, love, and joy. Peace to you, harmony, pacification, peace, and faith in the best!

May all resentments and worries leave the house on Maundy Thursday, may all gloomy thoughts and sorrows leave the heart, may clear and bright horizons of happiness appear ahead, and may a bright streak of well-being and good miracles begin in life.

On Maundy Thursday, I want to wish from the bottom of my heart the purity of thoughts, feelings, love, and happiness. Let sadness disappear from the house, and sadness from thoughts. Let there be no more room for insults and bad words in your life, and the Easter holiday will bring good hope and luck.

May the water wash away all worries and sorrows from you on Maundy Thursday, may all troubles and troubles leave your house, may bright happiness and joy remain in your soul, and may your heart be rid of sadness and resentment, but do not lose faith in all that is good!

Happy Maundy Thursday! I wish to prepare well for Easter and to put an order in the house and in my thoughts. May all affairs be successful, all dreams come true, and there is room in the soul for new plans. Good luck, health, and easy and interesting roads!

