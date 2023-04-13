Four zodiac signs are in for a real romance in April: they will fall in love

April 2023 will be a fateful time for the four natives of the zodiac circle - a lot of romance awaits them. Singles will meet a person with whom they want to spend their whole life, and they can get married by the end of the year.

According to astrologers, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Virgo will be lucky. Ahead is an exciting love story that has every chance of a happy ending.

Aries

The natives of this sign will leave their usual comfort zone, and this will change their lives. Perhaps they will go on a business trip or vacation to another city, where the same acquaintance will take place. Aries will understand at first glance that this is their person, and the feelings will be mutual.

Cancer

Cancers have always been romantics who float in dreams, but they are constantly unlucky in love. April will radically change everything. The natives of the sign can let go of their past and start life with a clean slate. They will invite the person they like on a date, which will be the beginning of a special love story.

Libra

The natives of the sign will suddenly understand that the one whom they considered a friend means much more to them. Friendships can turn into a whirlwind romance. Libras need to learn to openly talk about their feelings, and then everything will work out. They will be able to find true happiness in love.

Virgo

Virgos will be struck by Cupid's arrow at a moment when they least expect it. The natives of the sign have long given up on love, but one unexpected meeting will make them remember what true feelings are. Perhaps a person from the past will appear in their life, and fate will give them a chance to start all over again.

