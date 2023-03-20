Some people are so quarrelsome that they can start a scandal over nothing. They are ready to prove themselves right, even if they realize that this will lead to a break in the relationship.

According to astrologers, Aries, Leo, Scorpion, and Capricorn are the main brawlers. Read more!

Aries

Aries like to be in charge and command the process. They want to do things their way and hate to be criticized. The natives of this sign are very stubborn and ready to start a fight with anyone if their feelings are hurt. It is very difficult to build relationships with them.

Leo

Leo firmly believes that it's the "best" and never makes mistakes. If someone doubts their abilities, it will start an argument, which can even lead to a breakup if it is a close family member. Leo never admits to mistakes.

Scorpio

Scorpio suspects others of evil intentions, it is sure that everyone around it wants to deceive them. That's why the natives of this sign are the first to rush to the one they consider an enemy. Scorpio loves scandals, it asserts itself in this way and does not even hide it.

Capricorn

Capricorn is persistent and stubborn. It is ambitious and focuses its energy on transformation, career growth, and travel. However, the natives of this sign instantly become fierce brawlers if someone doubts their achievements.

