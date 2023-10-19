Lemon is an indispensable citrus fruit in the fall and winter and helps to maintain your home. If they are left for a long time, there is a risk that they will rot and spoil.

Discover four ways to preserve lemons for a long time so that they don't get moldy and are not wasted. Sante Plus spoke about it.

1. Ice cube trays. This tip will allow you not to waste lemons and preserve their freshness for a long time.

Take lemons, grate zest, squeeze juice, and put everything in ice cube trays. All you have to do is put them in the freezer. When they are well-frozen, take them out of the molds, place them in an insulated silicone bag and put them back in the freezer. You can take them out whenever you want and use them as needed.

2. Toothpicks. As you know, we often have the habit of using only half of the lemon and putting the other half back in the fridge. However, the mistake that almost everyone makes is that we leave this half open. The lemon will lose its freshness and nutritional properties. Use toothpicks, inserting them between the halves of the lemon to connect them. This way it will stay fresh for several days and be ready to use.

3. Water. Put lemons in a container and add enough water to cover them completely. Close the lid of the container and put everything in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 days. On the other hand, if you only need to preserve half of the lemon, place the half upside down in a saucer filled with water to preserve the flesh.

4. Salt seasoning. Take a baking dish and put a layer of sea salt inside. Then add the zest of 5 lemons and mix everything. Next, pour the juice from the squeezed lemons (as much as possible, of course), bake at 190° for about 20 minutes, then another 10 at 150°. Take the dish out of the oven and let it cool. Finally, put everything in a glass jar. You have just created a sauce that is perfect for pasta, cold rice, salads, etc.

