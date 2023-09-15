Four ways to get rid of unpleasant odours in your car

Cars tend to smell bad if they are not regularly maintained and cleaned. You can remove the unpleasant smell with the help of simple things that are in every kitchen.

Sante Plus experts gave tips on deodorising the car interior. To do this, you need tea bags, baking soda, white vinegar or powdered clay.

Tea bag

A tea bag can be used to care for your car. If you place it on the dashboard, it can absorb persistent odours and moisture.

Thus, a tea bag is a natural alternative to deodorants sold in stores. Its effect can last for more than a month. To deodorise your car, first start by cleaning the interior of the car, removing dust, dirt and crumbs from the carpets or under the seats.

Then choose a used tea bag of your choice and let it dry before placing it on the dashboard of your car. Feel free to replace the tea bags regularly to keep your car's interior fresh.

You can also reuse an unused tea bag. To do this, simply hang it on the centre mirror or place it on the dashboard. The effect is amazing!

If you don't think teabags are pretty, you can make your own air freshener. To do this, take a paper bag of your choice and put the tea herbs of your choice in it.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a natural and eco-friendly product that is very effective in removing stubborn odours that remain in your car. To do this, sprinkle a little baking soda on the carpets and seats and leave it for a few hours or, if possible, overnight, then vacuum up the excess. This cost-effective tip will allow you to easily eliminate any unpleasant odour coming from your pets as well as that caused by tobacco.

To deodorise the room and perfume it, you can fill 2/3 of a jar with baking soda and add 30 drops of essential oil of your choice. Close the jar and mix well. To smell the pleasant aroma of the essential oil, pierce the lid of the jar. Also, remember to refresh the baking soda regularly to maintain the effectiveness of your natural deodorant.

White vinegar

White vinegar is also effective in removing unpleasant odours from your car. Although its smell is strong, rest assured that it evaporates quickly. If you still can't stand the stench, you can mix white vinegar with a few drops of essential oil of your choice and spray the mixture inside the car.

Powdered clay

To absorb unpleasant odours, pour some powdered clay into a perforated box that you keep under the seat. You can use an empty matchbox as an example.

With these natural tips, you can deodorise your car and eliminate unpleasant odours without using chemicals.

