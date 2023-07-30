Four ways to remove weed and moss on paving stones

Weeds tend to grow all over the garden, along the edges of terraces or between slabs and paving stones. Despite numerous attempts to get rid of them, they always find a way to surface again.

If you want to get rid of moss and weeds, there is a natural and effective remedy that you should check out without delay. This is reported by Sante Plus.

Read also: The secret of weed control in the garden is revealed: you only need one tool

Very often, invasive plants take over tiles and paving stones, spoiling the aesthetics of the exterior. To eliminate them, it is better to turn to natural remedies that have proven themselves.

Video of the day

How to get rid of weeds and moss on paving stones naturally?

Vinegar is a proven cost-effective and environmentally friendly product that you will undoubtedly find in your kitchen cabinet. In particular, it is an effective weed killer.

In general, vinegar can be used in many ways at home. Among other things, thanks to its acetic acid content, it is effective in killing weeds and moss that develop on paving slabs.

To do this, simply mix one part white vinegar with two parts water and pour into a spray bottle. Then pour over the areas to be weeded and leave to act until the vegetation begins to turn yellow and wither. When the leaves are dead, all you have to do is pull them out of the ground.

Do not hesitate to repeat the operation regularly to prevent the possible reappearance of moss and weeds. Since vinegar is also an excellent cleaning agent, it will also help remove gasoline, motor oil and grease stains from driveways.

Read also: 11 fruits and vegetables to plant next to garlic

In addition to vinegar, other methods will help to solve the problem permanently.

1. Baking soda. This product can be safely used for sidewalks and paths. First, moisten the affected area with water, then sprinkle baking soda on the problem areas. This will gradually dry out the plant and weaken the roots. You can then easily remove the weed or let it decompose naturally. This operation should be repeated every 4-6 weeks.

2. Boiling water. Another effective way to get rid of weeds is to use boiling water, which easily reaches the roots and causes these unwanted plants to wither immediately. To do this, simply bring a pot of water to a boil and pour it directly onto the unwanted stems and moss.

You can also use the water to boil potatoes in the same way. The starch contained in this solution will act as a real natural weed killer.

3. Salt: To say goodbye to weeds, this time choose a saline solution. To do this, simply dilute one part salt in three parts water before targeting the areas you want to weed. This way, the salt will dry the plants down to the roots and effectively kill the young shoots.

Keep in mind that salt water, vinegar, or baking soda can kill other plants. Therefore, it is only appropriate to use these methods on paths and outdoor terraces, not on the soil of your plants.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and provide benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!