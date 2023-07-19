Four ways to clean silicone molds without damaging them

Almost every kitchen has a silicone mold. It is thanks to this baking tool that the most delicious cakes, cupcakes, and muffins take on an appetizing shape.

However, the use of silicone utensils requires special care. You can always use a simple ingenious trick to clean it. This is reported by Sante Plus.

Renewing silicone molds can be a living hell after every bake. The most common way is to put them in the dishwasher. However, if you don't have this device, you can still achieve this effortlessly by testing this little-known but effective method.

Put the silicone mold in the washing machine. To get rid of residue on your silicone molds, put them in the washing machine with a load of towels and then run a wash cycle. However, certain conditions must be met. The spin cycle of the washing machine should be set to the lowest speed and the temperature should be high to easily remove any grease residue. However, to withstand the high temperature of the machine, the silicone mold must be of good quality.

Silicone molds should be washed after each use. Despite their softness, they are difficult to clean. However, products available in the kitchen can be used to clean them well by hand.

Use baking soda to clean your silicone mold. Baking soda is ideal for cleaning and removing dirt from some silicone items and materials. It will be very effective against food molds. Pour a cup of baking soda into a bowl of hot water. Allow your mold to soak for at least an hour as you rinse it well with hot water. To remove all greasy stains, you can use dishwashing liquid and a soft sponge.

Nevertheless, it is recommended that you clean your silicone molds soon after use.

Remove stains on the silicone mold with white vinegar. Ideal for removing burn marks on silicone molds, white vinegar is ideal. An excellent cleaner, just pour vinegar and hot water into the mold. Leave on for an hour, then clean with a sponge and dishwashing liquid and rinse with hot water.

Rinse the silicone molds with salt and boiling water. Salt is a very useful ingredient for removing grease from cookware. To properly clean and degrease a silicone mold, boil it in a pot of salted water. You will notice that the grease that lingers on the inner walls gradually dissolves.

It is also not recommended to use abrasive sponges to clean the silicone mold. This can leave micro-scratches and damage the material.

