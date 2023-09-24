Four tips to keep avocados from turning black

There are different ways to store avocados to prevent them from turning black too quickly. This will help you enjoy the delicious flavor and creamy texture for longer.

1. Store avocados in the freezer. To prevent it from ripening too quickly, place it in the vegetable drawer in the refrigerator first. The cold will slow down the oxidation process. As an extra precaution, separate the avocados from each other with airtight bags so that they do not release the famous ripening gas.

You may be surprised to learn that avocados can be stored in the freezer for several months. That's because the colder the temperature, the longer it lasts. Because it is the ambient air that tends to affect blackening.

To freeze it, you need to remove the shell and place all the flesh inside a blender. Once a puree-like consistency is obtained, add a few drops of lemon or other seasoning of your choice. Then place the mashed avocado in a cone or container and then in the freezer.

2. Store the avocado with olive oil. If you have cut an avocado and want to keep it for a few days, cover the flesh and moisten it with a little olive oil. The oil will act as a protective film that limits oxidation by air.

After that, you need to place the avocado in an airtight container, cling film or paper for its further proper storage. Of course, it is better to store it in the refrigerator.

3. Store avocados without opening them. Another way to store avocados properly is to not open them: if you haven't eaten half of an avocado and want it to last longer, you should definitely leave it in the fridge. This will prevent oxygen from getting inside and therefore prevent it from turning black.

If you open an avocado, it's a good idea to eat the pitted part first. Because the kernel also protects a small area from oxygen and allows it to remain in good condition.

Onions can delay the ripening of an avocado, which can also be placed in an airtight container with the fruit.

4. Preserve avocados by adding a few drops of lemon. If you have an avocado that has already been opened and want to preserve the pieces, brush it with a few drops of lemon and then place it in a bag or container.

Citric acid protects the first layer of the avocado and prevents it from oxidizing or rotting. This will give you 2 days to eat it. Remember to always store avocados in the refrigerator.

