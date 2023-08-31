Four clever ways to use rice at home

Rice is much more than just a staple in our kitchen. It has unexpected uses beyond the culinary sphere.

This ingredient is a true ally in our household chores. Sante Plus has revealed how to unlock the full potential of rice.

Removing unpleasant odours

To ensure that your bathroom is always fragrant, there is a natural and very simple method. Put raw rice in a bowl and add a few drops of eucalyptus or lavender essential oil. Soon, your bathroom will be filled with a pleasant aroma and you will get rid of unpleasant odours.

Store your knives in rice

If you are looking for an original way to store your knives without damaging their tips, rice is the most effective way to do it. Simply take a tall glass and fill it ¾ full of rice.

Put your phone in rice

If your phone falls into the water, you can fix it. To do this, place your smartphone in a freezer bag filled with raw rice and remove the SIM card and battery. Leave the device in the rice bag for about two hours or more and then check to see if the phone works again. Please note that this method does not always work.

Take care of your coffee grinder

The taste of ground coffee is priceless, so it is reasonable enough to take care of your grinder. However, it can be quite difficult to clean because the mechanisms can be difficult to access. Rice grains will help to clean the grinder effectively, particularly because of their texture and size. They will also help get rid of the bitter smell of the oil that coffee beans give off.

To do this, add rice beans to the grinder instead of coffee beans, switch it on, and then use the brush to clean it.

