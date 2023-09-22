Four foods that should not be stored in the refrigerator

Some people mistakenly believe that putting perishable foods in the refrigerator is a good idea. They think that it will keep them fresh.

However, experts unanimously say that this habit will not only "kill" certain foods but also make them dangerous to health. For example, this applies to bread.

Read on: How to store bread properly

When bread is stored in the refrigerator, starch molecules recrystallize quickly at low temperatures, which accelerates drying. To keep it as healthy and fresh as possible, it is recommended to store it at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator. It's also best to store it in a special bread box or in a paper wrapper that covers the bread as best as possible so that no air can get in.

Other foods that should also not be stored in the refrigerator include potatoes and onions. To enjoy the nutritional properties of these vegetables for longer, it is best to store them outdoors in the kitchen or pantry.

Another mistake we often make is storing honey in the refrigerator. It should never be stored there even if the jar has been opened. It is stored at room temperature for a long time and can be consumed regardless of the date. However, exposure to low temperatures causes the honey to crystallize.

It can still be eaten by using a little trick that will return it to its original appearance. Just put it in a pot of water and heat it in a water bath over low heat until it melts. Skim off the foam that forms on top and the honey will be delicious again.

Also read: How long to store boiled eggs in the refrigerator so they don't spoil

Cutlets will be incredibly tasty and tender if you add secret ingredients to the minced meat. Not all cooks know about these products.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!