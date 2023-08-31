Honey is a very useful product that contains many different vitamins of groups B, K, E, C, provitamin A, and is also rich in mineral salts and biogenic amines.

According to Psxelinform, natural honey contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, chlorine, sulfur, zinc, iodine, copper, and iron. However, sometimes sellers resort to tricks to increase the volume by adding starch and sugar.

Read also: How to start organic farming: useful tips for farmers

Four signs of low-quality honey that you should pay attention to when buying

1. Consistency. Natural honey will stretch evenly behind the spoon like a "thread" and will be evenly laid in layers.

Video of the day

Artificial honey is characterized by the fact that it can drip off the spoon, even though it is liquid.

If natural honey has been sugared, it will not stick to the spoon, it will be soft, oily, and plastic. If you have a fake, then the honey will have lumps, crystallization and sticking to the spoon.

2. Smell and taste. Natural honey will be aromatic and fragrant, dissolve in the mouth and cause a slight burning sensation in the throat.

Counterfeit honey will have a burnt sugar smell, candy flavor, and will not cause a burning sensation in the throat.

3. Impurities. Natural honey may contain pollen, propolis, wax, and beeswax. Fakes do not contain any of these.

4. Weight. A liter of quality honey always weighs 1.4 kg. If it is less, then you should think about the naturalness of such honey.

As a reminder, nutrition experts recommend including curly kale in your daily diet, which is rich in antioxidants, as well as vitamins A, C, and K.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!