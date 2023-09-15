Four appliances in your home that consume a lot of electricity

Some devices in your home use a lot of electricity, so you should connect them only when necessary. Otherwise, you risk getting a large bill for using utilities.

Sante Plus writes that most people leave their devices plugged in unnecessarily overnight. In this case, they still consume electricity until you pull the plug.

What are the appliances in the house that significantly increase the electricity bill

1. Central air conditioning. According to Energy.gov, 6% of the average household's energy consumption is spent on cooling the home.

2. An electric water heater is an integral part of our everyday life. Whether it's washing up, doing the laundry or showering again, a water heater is a must! But unlike a refrigerator or air conditioner in the summer, a water heater does not have to run all the time. It is really only useful for heating water.

3. Heating devices. Heaters are a great way to heat a specific area or room in your home. But contrary to all expectations, they are also big energy consumers. In fact, for every hour of use, compared to a refrigerator, they can increase your bill by up to 50%! Space heaters consume a lot of energy to operate optimally. So be very careful!

4. Dishwasher. This is definitely one of your favourite appliances at home, making your everyday life easier. Depending on its use, type and size, the average dishwasher produces over 1000 watts of energy per hour. Not only does it consume a lot of energy, but this amount increases significantly when the appliance is running. In addition, it also requires a water heater to run, which adds significantly to your energy bills. It is better to alternate between washing by hand from time to time to save money.

