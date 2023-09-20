Four natural remedies to remove mold from bathroom walls and corners

Mold often appears in damp areas of the house, such as the bathroom. It can be found almost everywhere on tile joints, walls, and even shower curtains.

In addition to their unattractive appearance, these grayish traces often worsen the air quality, making it unfit for breathing. Sante Plus has come up with some unexpected ingredients to help get rid of mold in no time.

In addition to the usual methods of regularly ventilating the bathroom or washing the mold with cleaning products, there are other important ingredients to put an end to mold.

1. Grapefruit seed extract is ideal for fighting mold.

Not only is grapefruit seed extract considered a natural antibiotic, but it is also a natural mold remedy. It can be used to clean and disinfect surfaces soaked in mold. To do this, simply pour ten drops of grapefruit seed extract and a cup of hot water into a spray bottle. Then spray the solution on the tile joints and walls. Leave the product on for a few minutes before rubbing it in. However, avoid using it on white tiles as this can lead to yellow marks.

In addition, this product should be as natural as possible to achieve the desired result. Cheap imports should be strictly avoided.

2. White vinegar and baking soda.

White vinegar and baking soda are among the most useful products when it comes to cleaning and cleaning. These two products have interesting properties for cleaning, disinfecting surfaces and fighting mold. To do this, simply pour a glass of white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of baking soda on the moldy areas. Using a brush, rub the mixture in and leave it on for ten minutes. All you have to do is rinse with clean water and enjoy the result.

3. Black soap is a harmless but effective ingredient for fighting mold.

Black soap can be an excellent mold cleaner in the bathroom. It can be used without any risk. Pour the liquid black soap directly onto the areas affected by mold. Leave the product on the dirty surfaces for a few minutes, then scrub with a sponge or soft brush. All you have to do is rinse and wipe with a clean cloth to dry the area.

4. Essential oils are natural additives to eliminate mold odor.

To keep your bathroom clean, there's nothing better than a mixture of water and white vinegar to disinfect surfaces and remove traces of mold. And to bring a pleasant scent to this important room of the house, you can choose an essential oil of your choice. Here are the ingredients you'll need:

½ liter of white vinegar;

½ liter of water;

a few drops of liquid soap or black soap.

Once the essential oil of your choice is dissolved in the solution, all you have to do is spray the mixture directly onto the mold stains. This solution can also be used to eliminate traces of limescale in bathrooms.

