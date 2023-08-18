Four effective ways to remove pet hair from your washing machine

A washing machine is essential for taking care of your laundry. But if you have pets, you may face some inconveniences, especially when you find their hair stuck to your clothes when you take them out of the machine.

To fix this, there is a simple and effective solution, according to Sante Plus experts. Find out how to avoid surprises when using household appliances with a few simple tricks.

Read also: Why add salt to the water when cleaning the floor: a useful life hack

1. A dish sponge

You can use a dishwashing sponge to remove pet hair stuck in the washing machine drum. To do this, place a new sponge in the drum before switching on the machine. The sponge will easily catch all the hair of your pets and you will be free from this inconvenience.

Video of the day

2. White vinegar

White vinegar is a versatile natural product for home care. To remove pet hair from your washing machine, you can pour 120 ml of white vinegar into the fabric softener compartment during the wash cycle. The acetic acid helps to untangle pet hair that is stuck in the fabrics. Your clothes will come out clean.

Read also: Just pour a glass of this product into the toilet and all limescale will disappear

3. Dryer balls

Dryer sheets are designed to dry laundry efficiently in the dryer. But they are also useful for removing pet hair. Simply place them in the drum of your machine before starting the drying cycle.

4. Clean the washing machine

To remove your pets' hair in the washing machine, it is necessary to maintain the appliance properly and therefore clean it well.

If you have pets, clean your washing machine regularly and get into the habit of wiping the drum frequently. Clean and change the washing machine filter regularly. Alternatively, you can run a normal empty wash cycle to thoroughly clean the machine.

Remember that one of the most difficult places to clean in the kitchen is the hood. This is because grease, dust, and other dirt collect there. Read our article to find out how to do it correctly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!