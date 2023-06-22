Tomatoes sometimes fall victim to end rot. Therefore, black spots may appear on some of them.

The cause of vertex rot on tomatoes is not an insect infestation. This problem, known as blossom-end rot occurs mainly due to a lack of calcium caused by dry conditions. This is reported by Sante Plus.

Read also: Four ways to make a natural aphid repellent with baking soda

During a drought, when water is scarce, calcium no longer circulates freely, and this leads to vertex rot. There are various home remedies that increase the calcium content, including planting tomatoes with antacid tablets or scattering eggshells in the holes. These methods are not useless and will not harm your plants, but they are not miraculous and are unlikely to make any real difference.

Video of the day

The first tomatoes of the season are the most sensitive and require more calcium for their growth. As the plant moves calcium from its roots, stem and leaves, there will be none left for fruit ripening. This can therefore lead to black, mushy rot.

Also read: Instantly grow: how to make a super cucumber fertilizer from water, yeast, and sugar

How to prevent and avoid tomato black bottom?

1. Water your tomatoes well. To make your tomatoes bloom more and grow better, experienced gardeners recommend applying an average of 1 liter of water per day per tomato plant. A hose or watering can is suitable. This water supply is more necessary when growing tomatoes in containers, where they tend to dry out faster.

To avoid leaf diseases, don't let the leaves get wet when watering. Ideally, the longer you keep the leaves dry, the better.

2. Add mulch around the tomatoes. Spread a 5 cm thick layer of organic mulch around the base of your plants. This will help the soil retain more moisture to prevent it from drying out quickly between waterings or rains. Straw, grass clippings, shredded leaves, or shredded bark are great options.

3. Do not overdo it. Too much fertilizer can lead to accelerated plant growth without enough time for proper calcium circulation for healthy growth.

The best way to increase the amount of nutrients in the soil is to add a layer of well-rotted compost (3-5 cm thick) before spring planting. Compost will slowly release nutrients and improve soil structure at the same time.

4. Take care of the roots. Try not to disturb the root zone of the tomato plant so that it can absorb calcium as much as possible. For example, do not bury the root zone of the plant and keep a layer of mulch away from weeds.

Earlier, UAportal named six of the most budget-friendly ways to fertilize vegetables and herbs in the garden.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!