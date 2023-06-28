Black Cossacks effectively destroyed Russian equipment with a kamikaze drone (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy militants' equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, aerial reconnaissance men of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed an occupant combat vehicle.

To do this, the Ukrainian defenders used a kamikaze drone. The video was posted on Telegram by the StratCom Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Successful kamikaze drone work by aerial reconnaissance men of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks on the occupiers' equipment," the statement reads.

In the video, you can see how the drone operator guides the UAV precisely at the occupiers' equipment. The following footage shows a powerful explosion.

As a result of the impact, the invaders' combat vehicle caught fire. The exact time and location of the destruction of the enemy equipment is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, Sergeant Valeriy Markus from the 47th Brigade reported how Ukrainian defenders used a drone to track down Russian militants hiding in a dugout and neutralized them with an accurate drop.

