How to replace professional household chemicals: folk remedies

In a world of constant struggle against dirt and grease, more and more people are choosing natural alternatives to professional household chemicals. In particular, ammonia can become a real all-purpose cleaner.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that ammonia helps to wash windows, clean jewellery, remove stains, etc.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash the floor with old clothes

How to use ammonia when cleaning:

For windows and mirrors: to ensure a sparkling clean surface, mix 1 tbsp of ammonia with 0.5 litres of water in a spray bottle. Spray onto the surface and wipe with a dry cloth. For the hob: old grease stains on the hob or gas burners will no longer be a problem. Simply soak them in a solution of 100 ml of ammonia in water for 15 minutes and then rinse them off easily. For carpets and furniture: a solution of 1 tbsp of ammonia in 0.5 litres of water applied to stains will help clean textiles and upholstery. For tiles: mix ammonia with water in a ratio of 50 ml to 3.5 litres of water and you will get the perfect cleaner for your bathroom and kitchen. For jewellery: gold and silver can be restored to shine by mixing ammonia with water in a 1:6 ratio and keeping the jewellery in the solution for 15 minutes. To remove stains: mix ammonia with washing powder and water in equal proportions, apply to the stain for 30 minutes and forget about ink, digestive traces and grease stains.

Earlier, we shared a secret that will help extend the life of your broom.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!