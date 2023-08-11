How to replace potatoes in dishes: alternative products

Potatoes have always been the basis of many dishes, but you can consider alternative options that will not only make food healthier, but also add new flavours.

In particular, to replace potatoes in soups and broths, use other vegetables that will pleasantly surprise you with their taste and nutrients:

Cauliflower: this vegetable will add colour and vitamins to your soup.

Sweet potato: also called sweet potato, it will give your dish a tender and rich flavour.

Beans: lentils, beans, or chickpeas will enrich your soup with nutrients and protein.

How to replace potatoes in borscht:

Parsnips: this vegetable resembles carrots, but will give borscht a unique taste and aroma.

Turnip: adds a delicate flavour and saturates the borscht with fibre and minerals.

Zucchini: make borsch light and tender.

How to replace potatoes in a salad:

Avocado: it will make the salad creamy and tasty, and will add vitamins and healthy fats.

Zucchini: a light and refreshing zucchini salad enriched with fibre and vitamins.

Sweet peppers: add crispy pieces of colourful peppers for a pop of colour and antioxidants.

