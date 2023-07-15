How to replace deodorant: the best natural remedies are named

Deodorant can run out at the most inopportune moment. But don't worry, those natural remedies can help.

Essential oils are good substitutes that will mask the unpleasant smell of sweat. Also, don't ignore triclosan soap, which is known for its antibacterial properties that destroy the cause of the stench.

The next remedy is talcum powder, which will neutralize excess moisture and absorb unpleasant odors.

You can also use baby powder, which has the same effect as talcum powder.

How to make homemade deodorant in a few minutes?

There are other popular ways to get rid of bad odor if you don't have deodorant:

1. Take two parts of lemon and hold them under your armpits for a few minutes.

2. Hydrogen peroxide. Pour half a glass of water, add one teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide and apply to the skin of the armpits. Make sure it is dry and clean before applying.

3. Baking soda. Take half a cup of warm water, add a teaspoon of baking soda and lubricate the armpits with this solution.

4. Boric alcohol. It also masks the unpleasant odor of sweat very well, but you should not use it often.

Remember that in Japan, people have found different ways to get rid of unpleasant sweat odor. They use several "fresh" life hacks.

