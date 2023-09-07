How to wash the fridge to get rid of an unpleasant smell: all the known remedies

Each of us faces the problem of an unpleasant smell in the fridge. This can be caused by irregular cleaning or storage of spoiled food.

Luckily, various improvised methods will help you get rid of this unpleasant aroma and make your fridge fresh and pleasant for storing food, Apostrophe writes.

Vinegar and baking soda

Dissolve 1-2 tbsp of vinegar in a litre of water.

Wipe the fridge with this solution, including the shelves and walls.

For a more effective result, place a plate of baking soda inside the fridge to absorb unpleasant odours. Change the baking soda once a month.

Lemon

Squeeze the juice of a lemon and put a few drops on a kitchen sponge.

Wipe the inside of the fridge to get rid of acrid odours, such as fish or medicine.

You can also place lemon peel or slices on the shelves and change them every two days. Other citrus fruits such as grapefruit or oranges are also suitable for this purpose.

Ammonia

If the smell in your fridge is too strong, use ammonia.

Dip a cotton ball in ammonia and wipe the shelves and drawers in the fridge.

Ventilate the fridge well to get rid of the pungent smell of ammonia.

Activated charcoal

Grind 20-50 activated charcoal tablets into a powder.

Pour it into a plate and place it in the fridge.

Activated charcoal is effective at absorbing odours and is a popular remedy for dealing with them.

In addition, several foods can also be used to absorb unpleasant odours, such as rye bread, rice, potatoes, onions, apples, coffee, spices and herbs, including cloves, tarragon, thyme, vanilla and basil. By placing them on the shelves of your fridge, you can forget about the problem of unpleasant odours forever.

