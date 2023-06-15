How to grease baked goods if you don't have eggs: 4 ways

To create mouth-watering, golden baked goods such as buns and pies, eggs are traditionally used to grease them before baking. However, if you don't happen to have eggs on hand, there are several alternative methods of greasing pies and buns that don't involve the use of eggs.

One option is to use sweet water. You don't need to buy ready-made sweet water in the store, just dissolve sugar in water. You can use this liquid to brush the pastry after taking it out of the oven. This way, you can achieve a golden colour and an appetising appearance.

Another alternative is to use vegetable oil or melted butter. Brush the pastry with these ingredients before baking and it will achieve an attractive golden brown appearance.

You can also use strong tea. Brew a black, strong and sweet tea and then brush the pastry with the resulting liquid before baking. The result will be shiny and golden pastries.

Another option is to use sour cream. It will also make your baked goods shiny and smooth. Brush sour cream over the baked goods before baking, and they will look attractive.

