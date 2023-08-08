How to feed cucumbers with to guarantee a huge harvest in August

Good feeding is important for the successful fruiting of cucumbers. This process can continue for a long time and lead to an impressive harvest. Let's reveal how to achieve such a result and what methods will help to increase the number of fruits.

It is important to have a rich harvest of cucumbers for every gardener, they say on the "Biologist's Tips" channel. This cannot be achieved without proper nutrition. Some methods may not be known to you, but they contribute to a significant increase in yield.

One of the new approaches to feeding cucumbers involves the use of a mixture based on eggs and carrots. This method is very effective because it improves the taste and appearance of the fruits. Using this method, you can significantly increase the fruiting of cucumbers even with the addition of only 2 drops of the solution.

To prepare this mixture, you need to take a whole raw egg and a raw carrot cut into large pieces. After that, add 2 liters of water and mix in a blender until smooth.

Later, add another 1 liter of water to the resulting solution. It is important to follow the correct dosage: dilute 3 cups of this mixture in 10 liters of water. Please note that when watering the vegetable garden under the root, use half a liter of the mixture for each plant.

