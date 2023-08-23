What to sprinkle the liver with to remove the bitter aftertaste: housewives' secrets

The liver can be used to make many tasty and healthy dishes. Chicken, beef and pork livers are used for this purpose.

However, sometimes the liver is tough, bitter and has an unpleasant smell. Experienced housewives have their secrets to help get rid of the bitter taste.

Baking soda is a great way to improve the taste of liver. This powder will help get rid of the unpleasant bitter taste.

It helps to remove bitterness and form an appetising crust. Sprinkle the liver with baking soda before cooking.

You can also soak the liver in baking soda. To do this, dilute a one-half teaspoon of baking soda in a litre of water and leave the cleaned offal to soak for 60 minutes.

