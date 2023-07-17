How to water indoor plants to feed them with nutrients without buying fertiliser

Floriculture is a great hobby for those who spend a lot of time at home. But in order for the plants to look attractive, you need to create favourable conditions for them and take proper care of them. Here's one useful life hack from experienced growers.

Many housewives know that before cooking cereals, they need to rinse them. Some rinse rice to rid it of excess starch and get a crumbly porridge. Others do this with different cereals, such as buckwheat, millet, bulgur, oatmeal, and even couscous.

Usually, housewives pour out the remaining water, but you shouldn't do this if you have indoor plants. The reason is that this water contains useful substances such as silicon, phosphorus, magnesium and iron, which can serve as an excellent fertiliser for flowers.

Video of the day

How should I use the water after washing the cereal?

If you have just repotted your plant in new soil, it is recommended to use the water from the cereal wash after 2 months. Usually, the new soil contains sufficient nutrients, so the plant does not need additional fertiliser.

Fertiliser should be applied only in spring and summer, when the plants are actively growing. However, it is important to water the plant with plain water to avoid over-saturation with concentrated fertiliser. The concentration of the fertiliser should also be reduced if the plant is weakened or sick.

