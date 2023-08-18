How to water petunias so that they bloom until late autumn

At the end of the summer season, when petunias begin to lose their vibrancy, we have the opportunity to restore their brilliant appearance and continue to enjoy their blooming and lush colour until the first frost. This can be done by proper pruning and feeding with a special fertiliser.

When August blooms in full swing, petunias usually begin to lose their attractiveness, Telegraph writes. To help the plants regain strength and prolong flowering, the first step is to get rid of wilted flower stalks and seed pods that take up important resources. Using hardened garden shears, it is recommended to shorten the shoots to a length of about 20 cm. Occasional pinching of the tops of the shoots promotes a compact and richer bush.

After the pruning procedure, the next important step is to apply a complex fertiliser for petunias. This can be done by watering or spraying. It is also important to take care of feeding the petunias with succinic acid (3 g of the preparation per 1 litre of water) a day after the main feeding.

Successful flowering of petunias requires plenty of sunlight. Provide your plants with plenty of sunlight by placing pots or beds in a well-lit area.

It is also important to ensure that petunias are watered thoroughly, even though they are relatively drought-tolerant. Moist soil is the key to their successful growth. Water the plants with settled water, avoid getting moisture on the buds and leave the plants in well-drained soil.

Remember that the right approach to caring for petunias in the last months of summer will allow you not only to restore their energy and beauty but also to enjoy an incredible floral picture until the first autumn frosts arrive.

