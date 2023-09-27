How to fertilize apple and cherry trees for a good harvest next year: tips from gardeners

In the fall, one of the most important procedures in caring for fruit trees is fertilizing them, as it is essential for them.

This procedure is especially important if you want a good harvest next year.

How to fertilize an apple and cherry tree?

Radiotrek suggested some effective options

Apple tree

First, you need to water the tree abundantly so that the nutrients can be evenly absorbed. Then take a handful of ash and 30 grams of superphosphate for each apple tree and use this mixture into the soil around the tree trunk.

Cherries

This recipe can also be used for apricots if they grow on your property. To fertilize these crops, take a bucket of water and add 2 large spoons of potassium sulfate and 3 spoons of superphosphate. Use a bucket of the finished mixture for each seedling.

