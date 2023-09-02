How to fertilise currants in September to get a big harvest later

You should pay great attention to caring for currants in autumn. After all, this is what determines what the harvest of the plant will be next season.

UAportal will tell you about the proper care of currants. In particular, you should start preparing currant bushes for the new growing season in the first month of autumn.

What you should know about caring for currant bushes:

Read also: Currants are healthier than blueberries, and chickpeas have more protein than quinoa: how to replace expensive products

Watering:

You need to carry out water-charging irrigation in September. It is recommended to use 30-40 litres of water for each currant bush. The moisture must penetrate deeply, about 30 centimetres.

Video of the day

Treatment:

Currants are treated with Bordeaux liquid (1%) or iron sulphate. This will help protect the plants from diseases and pests.

Fertilisation:

A bucket of compost or humus should be scattered near the currant bushes. You should also use 0.5 litres of wood ash. Some gardeners prepare a nutrient solution, which includes 2 tablespoons of potassium sulphate per 10 litres of water.

Potato peels can be used instead of humus. They are scattered around the bushes and covered with a layer of sawdust or manure. This not only nourishes the soil but also retains moisture and prevents weed growth.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to feed currants to get an incredible harvest.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!