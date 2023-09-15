How to feed orchids so that they bloom magnificently: tips from flower growers

Orchids are not very picky plants that grow in nature in any conditions. However, if you feed and take care of them, these plants will delight you with their colour, according to prostoway.

To feed an orchid at home, you will need the peel of one banana. Grind the peel and cover it with 1 litre of warm water. Leave it to stand for 2 days, and then water your plants with this infusion, adding another 1 litre of water.

You can also use the water in which you boiled the unpeeled potatoes to water your orchid. Simply strain the liquid after cooking and dilute it with water until it is light in colour. After this feeding, the orchids will bloom profusely.

