How to fertilise the garden in autumn to make it lush: gardening tips

Garden crops need potassium and phosphorus at the end of the season. However, experts note that each species requires its own fertiliser, Ukr.Media reports.

Fertilise pears and apple trees immediately after harvesting with a glass of potassium sulphate and a glass and a half of superphosphate.

Fertilise cherries and sweet cherries in September. You need a glass of superphosphate and three tablespoons of potassium sulphate.

Currants are smaller than fruit trees, but they like to be fed well. You need to feed it twice. First in late September or early October with half a cup of superphosphate and 2/3 cup of potassium sulfate and then at the end of October with half a bucket of rotted manure.

Gooseberries and Japanese quince also have an excellent appetite. Use one and a half tablespoons of double superphosphate and four tablespoons of potassium sulfate in late September and early October. Then use half a bucket of rotted manure at the end of October.

Raspberries are not particularly picky crops. One feeding with 3 kilograms of rotted manure per square metre at the end of October is enough.

