How to feed garlic at the end of April to get large heads: tips for gardeners

At the end of April, the leaves are actively growing on the garlic, and very soon the supply of nutrition in the seeds will run out, and the ends of the feathers will begin to turn yellow. If you do not apply fertilizer, the leaves will stop developing, turn yellow completely, and the fruit will not be able to develop properly.

To avoid this, the first fertilization must contain nitrogen in ammonia and nitrate form. Otherwise, there will be no benefit from fertilizing in cold soil.

First, the plants need to be fertilized with ammonium nitrate, and then with magnesium and sulfur. Thanks to nitrogen, the leaves will grow, and magnesium will help garlic absorb phosphorus so that the root system can develop successfully. If you did not fertilize the soil with phosphorus before planting the garlic, then you can dig the granules into the grooves along the row right now before fertilizing.

All fertilizing together will accelerate the growth and development of garlic, it will reach a height of 80-90 cm and produce heads weighing up to 130 grams.

To prepare 10 liters of solution, you need a tablespoon of ammonium nitrate and a tablespoon of magnesium sulfate. Mix the substances in water and start watering.

If you just water the plant with the solution, it will not be of much use. This is because the roots of garlic are quite deep, and you need to know one life hack to get the solution to them.

Along the row, almost close to the plants, you need to make a deep groove into which you pour the nutrient solution. Thanks to localized fertilization, it will be possible to achieve the greatest efficiency with a minimum amount of fertilizer. The next feeding of garlic should be done in about a month.

