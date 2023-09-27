How to clean old batteries to make them look like new and that they give off more heat

Modern heating systems use different materials for radiators. However, many apartments still have cast-iron radiators, which can be a challenge to clean as old dust can settle on these batteries over time, which can be difficult to remove, especially in the area between sections.

However, there is an effective method that will help you easily cope with cleaning old cast iron radiators, Telegraph writes.

To clean the space between the battery sections, you will need an old baking sheet or disposable diapers. Place these materials under the radiator.

Pour soapy water or any other liquid detergent into a bottle and spray it evenly on the battery. Pay special attention to hard-to-reach areas.

Next, take a special brush that is usually used to paint batteries and remove all dirt. Thanks to the shape of this tool, you can easily reach the most inaccessible corners of the battery. Alternatively, you can use a bottle cleaner or an old toothbrush instead of a brush.

