May beetles and their larvae are quite dangerous pests of green spaces in the spring, when plants are releasing young shoots. May beetle larvae are particularly dangerous for vegetable gardens and orchards.

These worms can eat up large areas of garden crops in a short period of time. They attack the roots of strawberries, strawberries, bushes and fruit trees.

To get rid of May beetle larvae, you should act in the fall, when these pests bury themselves in the soil for the winter. The easiest way is to use insecticides, but if you don't want to spend money on expensive chemicals, you can try other effective remedies.

How to kill May beetle larvae using folk methods

Try using vinegar. Dilute 100 ml of vinegar in 10 liters of water and water the soil under trees and bushes.

The use of ammonia will also help. Stir two tablespoons of the product in a bucket of water and water the soil under the plants.

Another method is onion peel or garlic. Onion peel is diluted with water 1 to 3 and insisted for 5 days. Then the infusion is diluted in water 1 to 5 and watered the ground.

As for garlic, the head of garlic is peeled, the cloves are chopped and poured with water - 2 liters. Soak the garlic in water for two days, strain it and pour the infusion into a bucket of water. Pour garlic water over beds and bushes. You can also pour garlic water under trees.

